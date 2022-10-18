Burton Cummings comes home for two gigs at namesake Winnipeg theatre

Send this page to someone via email

It’ll be a happy New Year for Burton Cummings fans.

The iconic local artist, known for his years fronting The Guess Who as well as his solo career, is coming home to perform a pair of shows at his namesake venue, the Burton Cummings Theatre, this winter.

Cummings hits the stage Dec. 28 for an intimate acoustic performance, followed by a big celebration, Burton’s Birthday Bash, on New Year’s Eve, in honour of the singer and pianist’s milestone 75th.

✨ HOMECOMING ANNOUNCEMENT✨

Burton is coming home for TWO ✌️ unique shows at his namesake venue – don’t miss Burton & his band Up-Close and Unplugged Dec. 28 and rock out for Burton’s Birthday Bash Dec. 31! 🎂

🎫 Tickets on sale Friday 10am! https://t.co/l8jiRTKSgN@theburtwpg pic.twitter.com/n3dsNiFlv8 — Burton Cummings (@burtoncummings) October 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Burton Cummings is one of Canada’s most celebrated rock artists, so we’re honoured to have his name on our venue, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be gracing the stage once again at this historic theatre,” said True North Sports and Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly.

“Many of us have been fortunate enough to see this Manitoba legend live over the years, but these two concerts in December will be unlike anything you’ve seen from Burton before.

“These will be bucket list concerts not only for music lovers, but for all Manitobans.”

The historic venue, built more than a century ago in downtown Winnipeg, was renamed from the Walker Theatre to the Burton Cummings Theatre in 2002. Proceeds from Cummings’ December shows will go toward continued work on rejuvenating the building.

Tickets for the pair of shows go on sale Friday, with pre-sales for both shows on Wednesday and Thursday.