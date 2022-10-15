Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Iranian Canadian director prevented from leaving Tehran to attend London film fest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2022 4:05 pm
Director Mani Haghighi poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'A Dragon Arrives!' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. View image in full screen
Director Mani Haghighi poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'A Dragon Arrives!' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. AP Photo/Axel Schmidt

MONTREAL — An Iranian-Canadian director says he was unable to attend a film festival in London Friday as Iranian authorities prevented his departure.

Director Mani Haghighi said in an Instagram video that he was unable to attend a screening of his film at the London Film Festival because Iranian authorities stopped him from boarding his flight in Tehran and later confiscated his passport.

The British Film Institute said in a statement that Haghighi was due to attend the festival with his film “Subtraction,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Read more: More than 50K attend Richmond Hill, Ont. protest against Iranian government

While promoting the film, Haghighi told Variety his Iranian-Canadian identity was important to him. Haghighi attended school in Ontario and Quebec, and he told the entertainment publication he still has close friends in Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In his video message, Haghighi said he was given no reasonable explanation by authorities for the confiscation.

Two weeks earlier, Haghighi posted a video criticizing Iran’s mandatory hijab law and crackdown on youth protesters.

The London Film Festival said it supports Haghighi and all filmmakers in their freedom to present their films around the world.

Haghighi could not be reached for comment, and Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to questions about the director’s situation or the status of his Canadian documentation.

IranTIFFToronto International Film FestivalIranian-CanadianIraniantoronto film festfilm directorLondon Film Fest
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers