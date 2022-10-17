Menu

Okanagan weather: cracking into the 20s to start the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 1:43 pm
A few more clouds start marching into the Okanagan on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A few more clouds start marching into the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

After a glorious, sunny weekend with afternoon highs cracking into the 20s, the trend continues into the second last week of October.

Pure blue skies and sunshine dominate the day on Monday with a high back around 20 C.

Mostly sunny conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs hovering around the 20 degree mark.

The upper ridge of high pressure bringing in the sunny, warm conditions begins to weaken slightly through the end of the week with more clouds and a chance of showers by Friday.

Afternoon highs will duck down into the teens both Thursday and Friday before falling even further into low double digits by the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

BC weatherSunshineWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
