Okanagan weather: cracking into the 20s to start the week

After a glorious, sunny weekend with afternoon highs cracking into the 20s, the trend continues into the second last week of October.
Pure blue skies and sunshine dominate the day on Monday with a high back around 20 C.
Mostly sunny conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs hovering around the 20 degree mark.
The upper ridge of high pressure bringing in the sunny, warm conditions begins to weaken slightly through the end of the week with more clouds and a chance of showers by Friday.
Afternoon highs will duck down into the teens both Thursday and Friday before falling even further into low double digits by the weekend.
