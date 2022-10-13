Menu

Canada

Queen’s University, Kingston police hope for safe ‘faux’ homecoming weekend

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:10 pm
Queen's University and Kingston police are bracing for large street gatherings over the next few weekends. View image in full screen
Queen's University and Kingston police are bracing for large street gatherings over the next few weekends. Global News

While the official homecoming weekend for Queen’s University isn’t until the last weekend in October, students have apparently taken it upon themselves to plan their own “faux” homecoming a week prior.

With rumblings of early festivities taking place, Queen’s University and the local police are encouraging the public to “be safe and respect the Kingston community.” The city has enacted the University District Safety Initiative, which will be in effect from Oct. 14 until Nov. 1. Kingston police say it is to support community safety and mitigate risk associated with large gatherings.

“Under the UDSI, a fine or charge received could be retained as a permanent police record, resulting in real impacts for future academic or career prospects,” a Kingston police news release stated.

Read more: School zone parking fine increase heads to Kingston, Ont. council

“Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and the Kingston community,” Ann Tierney, Queen’s University vice-principal and dean of student affairs said. “The university and our partners all recognize students are going to get together and socialize.”

Trending Now

The university says it is concerned about potential safety risks and disruptions to the community, including climbing on roofs, breaking glass, blocking roadways and disrespecting residents, other students or first responders.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to be safe and respectful, and make choices that avoid placing additional stress on Kingston’s already strained health-care system,” Tierney added.

The university says staff, Kingston bylaw staff and Kingston police will be going door to door in the University District to hand out information on wellness, harm reduction tips and information on the city’s University District Safety Initiative and potential fines.

An anticipated 1,000 student homes will be visited throughout October.

 

Kingston PoliceQueen's UniversityQueen'shomecomingUniversity DistrictQueen's HomecomingQueen's University homecoming
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

