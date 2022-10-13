Barrie, Ont. therapeutic autism clinic winner of 3rd annual natural playground giveaway

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie, Ont., therapeutic clinic for children with autism is the latest recipient of a natural playground worth over $15,000.

The contest run by Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds saw 8,000 entries for the outdoor learning pod, with On Solid Ground at 89 Edgehill Dr. as the winner.

The company said its goal is to get children out of the classroom and connected to nature as they play and learn.

Bienenstock’s owner tells Global News he started the contest at the beginning of the pandemic three years ago to give schools and child-care centres more outdoor play options.

“There is something in kids innately, they need to be engaged in all of their senses while they’re playing, and they also need some agency or their own space; they need to be able to have an action and reaction to what they do,” said Adam Bienenstock.

“If you think about the past three years, it’s been three years of taking away agency from our children, of being very prescriptive in what they can and cannot do, when and where they can get outside, who and what they can be with.”

Tammy Frazer, clinical director and owner of On Solid Ground, said this type of outdoor learning is exactly what they were looking for when they changed locations earlier this year.

“I immediately applied, envisioning us winning the contest, and even though it was random, the match for our organization was perfect. I knew in my heart we would win. I marked the draw date on my calendar and waited and was thrilled when I received the phone call notifying us we had won,” said Frazer.

On Friday, the company will launch their fourth contest for an outdoor classroom, with the contest open to education centres in both Canada and the United States.

All the details are available on the company’s website.