Canada

Inaugural Run for Barrie raises over $8,000 for Barrie Food Bank

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:05 pm
Residents participating in the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022.
Residents participating in the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022. Provided by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association’s first-ever Run for Barrie saw a decent turnout on Sunday, with all the proceeds supporting the Barrie Food Bank.

The Muslim youth organization reported that over $8,000 was raised, with 180 attendees and over 70 runners.

Organizers say there was a mix of people, young and old, who came to show support.

“We had some community members who, because this was our first ever, were amazed to see how many community members came out and supported this run and supported the Barrie Food Bank,” said Junaid Saba, the vice-president for the Barrie chapter of the organization.

“Every age group we were seeing on-site and they had a very good impact.”

Run for Barrie volunteer at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022
Run for Barrie volunteer at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022. Provided by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

The run is an annual fundraiser the organization holds to help local communities, with this being the first year they hosted one in Barrie.

Saba said moving forward they plan to continue with the Barrie event.

He said this is just one of the ways they work to teach youth about charity and helping their local community.

Over the last 15 years, he said, the runs, which the group holds in communities across Canada, have raised over $3 million.

Residents walking at the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022
Residents walking at the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022. Provided by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association
Residents participating in the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022
Residents participating in the Run for Barrie at Centennial Park. Oct. 9, 2022. Provided by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association
