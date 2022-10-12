Menu

Canada

Registration opens for Winnipeg restaurants, taprooms interested in winter patios

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:13 pm
Patios are no longer just for summer. View image in full screen
Patios are no longer just for summer. File

Now that autumn is in full swing and cold weather is just over the horizon, patio season in Winnipeg is over, right?

Not quite.

Read more: Winter patios a go for Winnipeg restaurants, Bowman says

The city announced Wednesday that it has opened up registration of its temporary patio program to restaurants and taprooms looking at extending their patio time through the winter, from Nov. 1 until the end of March next year.

In order to operate a winter patio, businesses need to follow requirements including snow removal, heating sources, restrictions on tents and shelters, and other safety rules.




