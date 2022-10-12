Registration opens for Winnipeg restaurants, taprooms interested in winter patios

Send this page to someone via email

Now that autumn is in full swing and cold weather is just over the horizon, patio season in Winnipeg is over, right?

Not quite.

The city announced Wednesday that it has opened up registration of its temporary patio program to restaurants and taprooms looking at extending their patio time through the winter, from Nov. 1 until the end of March next year.

In order to operate a winter patio, businesses need to follow requirements including snow removal, heating sources, restrictions on tents and shelters, and other safety rules.