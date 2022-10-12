Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds and possible showers for Barrie area prompt special weather statement

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 9:11 am
Fall is here. View image in full screen
Fall is here. Simon Ostler / Global News

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Barrie, Orillia, and Midland, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected Wednesday.

The special weather statement will impact Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Environment Canada said winds are expected to be between 70 and 90 km/h, and showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front in the afternoon, the weather agency said.

Trending Now

Read more: 2 police officers killed, suspect dead after Innisfil, Ont. shooting

The weather agency said people should expect the weather to start in Wednesday afternoon and last into the night before ending.

Story continues below advertisement

Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, Environment Canada said.

Residents are warned the high winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

WeatherFallThunderstormSpecial Weather StatementOrilliaMidlandShowersSimcoe CountyStrong WindsBarrie weatherWeather in BarrieWeather in Simcoe County
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers