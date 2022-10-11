Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Blink-182 reuniting with Tom DeLonge for new album and world tour

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 3:48 pm
Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker pose. Barker is shirtless. DeLounge and Hoppus wear black tees. View image in full screen
(Left to right) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. Blink-182 announced Oct. 11 the band will reunite to release new music and perform in a new world tour. YouTube / Blink-182

Three members of the popular punk rock band Blink-182 have reunited to release new music and tour the world.

In a commercial-style video posted to the band’s social media accounts, it’s clear members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker really want the world to know they are “coming” back to the stage.

Story continues below advertisement

Released on Tuesday, the promotional video is filled with double entendres. On Instagram, the band captioned the video: “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming.”

Read more: William Shatner writes about space trip in new book: ‘I saw a cold, dark, black emptiness’

The new Blink-182 single Edging will be released on Oct. 14. Their world tour — the biggest Blink-182 tour to date — kicks off in Mexico in March 2023. They will play in Latin America, the U.K., Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Trending Stories

Blink-182 will also release a new studio album, but the details of this project have yet to be released.

Click to play video: 'Cast of ‘Monarch’ chats new season and Shania Twain' Cast of ‘Monarch’ chats new season and Shania Twain

This will be the first time the three musicians have released music or toured together since 2015. A founding member of Blink-182, DeLonge revealed in 2019 that he left the group “to change the world for my kids.”

Story continues below advertisement

In his absence, Matt Skiba, vocalist for the band Alkaline Trio, joined Blink-182. Together, he, Barker and Hoppus released the albums Nine in 2019 and California in 2016. Hoppus, Barker and songwriter Brian Lee also released the single Quarantine in 2020.

Skiba was not mentioned in the Blink-182 reunion announcement.

Read more: Fans in uproar over Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

Blink-182 is coming to four Canadian cities on their tour: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena, May 11, 2023), Vancouver (Rogers Arena, June 27, 2023), Edmonton (Rogers Place, June 29, 2023) and Calgary (Scotiabank Saddledome, June 30, 2023).

Tickets for the new Blink-182 go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Blink-182 tagtravis barker tagmark hoppus tagtom delonge tagBlink-182 tour tagAre Blink-182 back together? tagBlink-182 new music tagBlink-182 new tour tagBlink-182 reunion tagBlink-182 update tagWho are the members of Blink-182? tagWho is in Blink-182? tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers