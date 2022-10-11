Menu

Politics

Manitoba to prioritize violent crime prevention at meeting of justice ministers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 11:59 am
Manitoba justice minister Kelvin Goertzen. View image in full screen
Manitoba justice minister Kelvin Goertzen. File

Manitoba’s Kelvin Goertzen is set to discuss violent crime at a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial justice ministers this week, the province says.

The talks, which run from Wednesday through Friday in Dartmouth, N.S., are an opportunity for the ministers to discuss priorities and concerns with their counterparts nationwide.

“We need urgent action by the federal government when it comes to matters of serious and violent crime and that is the message we will bring to these meetings,” Goertzen said.

Read more: 2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg

The minister said he intends to bring up gun and knife crime, and will advocate for long-term federal funding for the joint Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund, as well as discuss the trend in 3D-printed, difficult-to-track homemade firearms in Manitoba.

“I will communicate to my federal counterpart the need to focus efforts and resources in this area towards illegal firearms, criminal interdiction and not on otherwise lawful gun owners,” he said.

In a release Tuesday, the province said First Nations policing, as well as online sexual abuse of children and youth, are also topics Goertzen hopes to raise at the sessions.

Click to play video: 'Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems' Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems
Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems – Aug 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Province of Manitoba tagGun Crime tagcrime in Manitoba tagKelvin Goertzen tagManitoba Justice tagKnife Crime tagjustice ministers tag

