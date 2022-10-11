Manitoba to prioritize violent crime prevention at meeting of justice ministers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Kelvin Goertzen is set to discuss violent crime at a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial justice ministers this week, the province says.

The talks, which run from Wednesday through Friday in Dartmouth, N.S., are an opportunity for the ministers to discuss priorities and concerns with their counterparts nationwide.

“We need urgent action by the federal government when it comes to matters of serious and violent crime and that is the message we will bring to these meetings,” Goertzen said.

The minister said he intends to bring up gun and knife crime, and will advocate for long-term federal funding for the joint Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund, as well as discuss the trend in 3D-printed, difficult-to-track homemade firearms in Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will communicate to my federal counterpart the need to focus efforts and resources in this area towards illegal firearms, criminal interdiction and not on otherwise lawful gun owners,” he said.

In a release Tuesday, the province said First Nations policing, as well as online sexual abuse of children and youth, are also topics Goertzen hopes to raise at the sessions.

1:55 Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems – Aug 26, 2022