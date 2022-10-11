5 Londoners charged after 2 people shot at with air rifle, OPP allege

Send this page to someone via email

One person sustained minor injuries and five Londoners are facing charges in connection with incidents over the weekend in London and Kilworth in which an air rifle was fired at someone from a passing vehicle.

Provincial police say they were first contacted around 10:13 p.m. on Sunday by a resident in Kilworth who reported being shot at by the occupants of a passing vehicle along Birchcrest Drive.

In a statement, police said officers located the vehicle at an Oxford Street West plaza in London. A high-risk takedown was performed and the occupants were taken into custody and an Airsoft assault-style rifle was located, police said.

OPP say they later learned that London police had been investigating a similar incident in the city involving the same vehicle.

That incident, which occurred along Guildwood Boulevard in London, preceded the incident in Kilworth, and is included in the charges laid against the five accused, OPP said.

One person suffered minor injuries in the London incident, while no physical injuries were reported in the Kilworth matter.

An 18-year-old London man faces a total of seven counts, including two of discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, two of assault with a weapon, two of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of possessing a Schedule II substance.

The four other accused, two aged 18 and two 19, each face two counts of discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All have been released from custody with a future court date, police said.