Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating death of man who fled police hours after stop

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2022 1:52 pm
Quebec's independent investigations unit logo, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).
Quebec's independent investigations unit logo, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI). BEI

Quebec’s police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a man died several hours after being stopped by police for impaired driving.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI) said in a release that the 25-year-old man was stopped by provincial police Sunday shortly after midnight .

The agency says he was taken to a police station, where a breath test showed he was over the legal limit, and then taken home by police.

Read more: Vehicle hit by gunfire in ‘targeted’ shooting, man dead on scene: Laval police

According to the BEI, police say they were called back to the man’s home in Saint-Ferdinand, Que., at around 4 a.m. by the man’s spouse, who said he had made suicidal comments.

Police say when they arrived, the man fled into a wooded area.

According to police, he was found inanimate shortly before 8 a.m. and was declared dead in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge' Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge
Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge – Jun 10, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
