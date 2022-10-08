Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

China says latest U.S. export controls on chips will ‘isolate and backfire’ on America

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2022 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Russia potentially courts China for reinforcements in Ukraine invasion' Russia potentially courts China for reinforcements in Ukraine invasion
As Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive boosts morale and renewing international confidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin is standing by his invasion. Eric Sorensen explains how Putin may now be trying to seek China's help, and that has Ukrainians worried. – Sep 14, 2022

China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.

“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said.

Read more: Canada’s long-delayed Indo-Pacific strategy will come this year after China assembly: Joly

Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.

Story continues below advertisement

She was speaking after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list, as well as new license requirements for items that would be used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China.

Trending Stories

The U.S. said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

Click to play video: 'China ‘firmly opposes’ U.S. lawmakers’ latest visit to Taiwan' China ‘firmly opposes’ U.S. lawmakers’ latest visit to Taiwan
China ‘firmly opposes’ U.S. lawmakers’ latest visit to Taiwan – Sep 8, 2022

U.S.-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues. The U.S. has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.

The tensions have impacted semiconductor companies in the U.S. and globally which either export chips or manufacture chips in China. Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD has seen a 40% decline in stock price over the past year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand the goal of ensuring national security and urge the U.S. government to implement the rules in a targeted way_and in collaboration with international partners_to help level the playing field and mitigate unintended harm to U.S. innovation,” the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents U.S. semiconductor industry, said in a statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
U.S. tagChina tagU.S. China tagU.S. National Security tagchina technology tagChina Export tagChina chip tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers