London and St. Thomas area adds 2,300 jobs in September: Statistics Canada

Heading into autumn as temperatures cooled from the summer, so did the London-St. Thomas jobless rate, which fell to 6.3 per cent in September.

The September figure is down from 6.6 per cent in August.

According to Statistics Canada, London added 2,300 jobs that were counterbalanced by 1,700 people entering the labour market with around 600 fewer people claiming unemployment.

The participation rate, which measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment, ticked up slightly to 66 per cent in September from 65.8 per cent in August.

In total, 295,000 people were employed across the city in September, compared with 292,000 in August.

On the national level, the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs in September, according to the latest labour force survey.

The country’s unemployment rate for September fell to 5.2 per cent as fewer people looked for work, down from 5.4 per cent the previous month.

The September gain in employment comes after three consecutive months of job losses in the Canadian economy.