Crime

Bank robbery suspect in custody after police standoff in Vancouver taxi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 10:02 am
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform at a call in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform at a call in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bank robbery suspect is in custody following a nearly two-hour standoff with Vancouver police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, staff at a bank near Main Street and East Pender Street called 911 to report a robbery.

Read more: Komagata Maru memorial damaged for 2nd time, Vancouver police say

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect attempting to take off in a cab.

Police stopped the taxi near Main Street and National Avenue, allowing the driver and a second passenger to escape while the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Read more: Vancouver store owner bear-sprayed during robbery

Members of VPD’s Emergency Response Team used a police dog and a stun gun to eventually arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Vancouver stranger assault' Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Vancouver stranger assault
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagBC tagVancouver Police Department tagDowntown Vancouver tagVancouver BC tagBC crime tagStand Off tagVancouver robbery tagdowntown Vancouver robbery tag

