Bank robbery suspect in custody after police standoff in Vancouver taxi

Send this page to someone via email

A bank robbery suspect is in custody following a nearly two-hour standoff with Vancouver police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, staff at a bank near Main Street and East Pender Street called 911 to report a robbery.

#VPDNews: A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in a taxi cab for nearly two hours has been arrested by #VPD. Officers stopped the taxi near Main Street and National Avenue, allowing the driver and a second passenger to flee. https://t.co/X2zAVEWKNn pic.twitter.com/6uD5kBogXP — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect attempting to take off in a cab.

Police stopped the taxi near Main Street and National Avenue, allowing the driver and a second passenger to escape while the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Members of VPD’s Emergency Response Team used a police dog and a stun gun to eventually arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.