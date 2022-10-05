Regina woman sentenced to eight months in prison after poisoning a child

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina woman has been sentenced to eight months in jail over the poisoning of a child.

Jessica Rae Fehr was originally charged with aggravated assault and administering a noxious substance to the 21-month-old girl.

In May of last year, Emergency Services responded to a call about a girl who wasn’t breathing and investigators were later told the child had acute ethanol poisoning and tested positive for Benadryl.

Fehr, who is not the girl’s mother, was convicted of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and will also face two years of probation.

1:14 Sisters in Spirit Walk held in Regina Sisters in Spirit Walk held in Regina