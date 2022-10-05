Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Head-on collision in South Okanagan claims life of local man, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:21 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
The collision happened last Thursday, on Highway 97 near Kaleden, when a northbound camper van collided head-on with a motorhome. The driver of the motorhome died from his injuries. Global News / File

A South Okanagan man is dead in the wake of a highway collision last week, say police, who are now seeking the public’s help to advance their investigation into the crash.

RCMP say the head-on collision occurred last Thursday morning, Sept. 29, on Highway 97 near Kaleden, B.C.

Read more: Doorbell camera captures semi-truck crashing into Vancouver Island home

According to police, a northbound GMC camper van entered the oncoming lane and collided with a southbound motorhome between Highway 3A and Lakehill Road.

The motorhome driver, a local man in his 50s, was seriously injured. This week, police said he died from his injuries.

A passenger in the motorhome, a woman in her 40s, was not injured, while the driver of the GMC camper van was critically injured.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash' Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash
Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash – Jul 13, 2022

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that nothing has been ruled out.

Trending Stories

Read more: Two people killed in crash on Highway 1 outside Tappen, B.C.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashcam video of the crash, or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to please contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-4544.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam video: Wrong way on Highway 97' Dashcam video: Wrong way on Highway 97
Dashcam video: Wrong way on Highway 97 – Mar 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagTraffic tagFatal Collision tagsouth okanagan tagHighway 97 tagHead On Collision tagkaleden tagBC Highway Patrol tagfatal Highway 97 collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers