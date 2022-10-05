Head-on collision in South Okanagan claims life of local man, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan man is dead in the wake of a highway collision last week, say police, who are now seeking the public’s help to advance their investigation into the crash.

RCMP say the head-on collision occurred last Thursday morning, Sept. 29, on Highway 97 near Kaleden, B.C.

According to police, a northbound GMC camper van entered the oncoming lane and collided with a southbound motorhome between Highway 3A and Lakehill Road.

The motorhome driver, a local man in his 50s, was seriously injured. This week, police said he died from his injuries.

A passenger in the motorhome, a woman in her 40s, was not injured, while the driver of the GMC camper van was critically injured.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that nothing has been ruled out.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashcam video of the crash, or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to please contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-4544.

