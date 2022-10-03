Motorcyclists seriously injured in two separate collisions on QEW: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate crashes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in both instances the riders were sent to hospital.

The first instance happened early afternoon in Burlington, Ont., on the QEW ramp to Centennial Parkway.

“A single motorcycle rider lost control and ended up with serious injuries,” Schmidt said.

Later around 3 p.m. police responded to a motorcycle collision on the eastbound QEW approaching Winston Churchill Boulevard in Oakville.

“Again, a single motorcycle rider reported by witnesses traveling erratically or aggressively prior to the collision,” said Schmidt.

Story continues below advertisement

“No other vehicles involved that we’re aware of at this time.”

Halton paramedics say that male rider, believed to be in his 40s, was sent to a trauma centre.

The crash stunted eastbound traffic on the QEW between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard for hours.

2 separate serious motorcycle collisions today on the QEW.

QEW ramp to Centennial Pkwy and QEW eastbound approaching Winston Churchill Blvd #BurlingtonOPP investigating. Both riders in hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicles involved, investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2uMdJ8U36K — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 3, 2022