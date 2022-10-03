Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclists seriously injured in two separate collisions on QEW: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:55 pm
OPP say they are investigating two separate crashes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Oct. 3, 2022 that happened within hours of each other in the afternoon. View image in full screen
OPP say they are investigating two separate crashes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Oct. 3, 2022 that happened within hours of each other in the afternoon. File

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate crashes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in both instances the riders were sent to hospital.

The first instance happened early afternoon in Burlington, Ont., on the QEW ramp to Centennial Parkway.

“A single motorcycle rider lost control and ended up with serious injuries,” Schmidt said.

Read more: Hamilton, Ottawa police make arrests after unsanctioned weekend homecoming parties

Later around 3 p.m. police responded to a motorcycle collision on the eastbound QEW approaching Winston Churchill Boulevard in Oakville.

“Again, a single motorcycle rider reported by witnesses traveling erratically or aggressively prior to the collision,” said Schmidt.

“No other vehicles involved that we’re aware of at this time.”

Halton paramedics say that male rider, believed to be in his 40s, was sent to a trauma centre.

The crash stunted eastbound traffic on the QEW between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard for hours.

