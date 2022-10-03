Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Aggravated assault charge laid in disturbance on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 3, 2022 4:03 pm
Aggravated assault charge laid in disturbance on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation: OPP - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

A charge of aggravated assault was laid against a 45-year-old Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation resident following a reported domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Emergency crews including Oneida Nation police, Oneida-Middlesex paramedics, and Middlesex OPP responded to an address on the First Nation shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving edged weapons.

Read more: Algonquin Public School closed Monday due to nearby ‘active police investigation’

Few details have been made public, but police said two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said a 45-year-old person of no fixed address was charged with aggravated assault involving a spouse, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity and gender of the person charged were not released. They were held for a bail hearing, police said Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagAssault tagOntario Provincial Police tagFirst Nation tagAggravated Assault tagmiddlesex opp tagSouthwestern Ontario tagDisturbance tagoneida tagOneida Nation tagoneida nation of the thames first nation tagoneida nation of the thames police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers