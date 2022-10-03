Aggravated assault charge laid in disturbance on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation: OPP

A charge of aggravated assault was laid against a 45-year-old Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation resident following a reported domestic disturbance over the weekend.
Emergency crews including Oneida Nation police, Oneida-Middlesex paramedics, and Middlesex OPP responded to an address on the First Nation shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving edged weapons.
Read more: Algonquin Public School closed Monday due to nearby ‘active police investigation’
Few details have been made public, but police said two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a 45-year-old person of no fixed address was charged with aggravated assault involving a spouse, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
The identity and gender of the person charged were not released. They were held for a bail hearing, police said Monday.
Comments