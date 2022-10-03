Teen taken to hospital after being hit by gun in Kitchener over weekend, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken to hospital after being hit by a gun in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the area around the intersection of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street on Friday night at around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, a man hit the teen with a gun before he fled the scene.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics before she was treated for minor injuries.

Police believe that the suspect and victim know each other.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

