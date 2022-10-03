Menu

Crime

Teen taken to hospital after being hit by gun in Kitchener over weekend, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:04 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken to hospital after being hit by a gun in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the area around the intersection of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street on Friday night at around 11:15 p.m.

Read more: Woman robbed by teen on Waterloo street on Sunday night, police say

According to police, a man hit the teen with a gun before he fled the scene.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics before she was treated for minor injuries.

Police believe that the suspect and victim know each other.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

