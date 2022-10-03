Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for woman and newborn baby last seen Sunday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 8:08 am
OPP are asking for the publics assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after last seen in Elgin County. View image in full screen
OPP are asking for the publics assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after last seen in Elgin County. The Canadian Press

OPP are looking for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Elgin County.

Read more: London, Ont. police search for 2 missing youths

Police are looking for Deanna Smith-Scott, 27, and her baby after receiving a call to check on their wellbeing.

Trending Stories

Smith-Scott is described as standing five feet five inches, and having a medium build and long hair.

Police believe she is travelling in a grey or silver coloured vehicle with an Ontario licence plate number BPJC 104 and police say she was last seen at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in the village of Union, Central Elgin.

Anyone with information can contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagmissing person tagUnion tagElgin County tagWOMAN tagNewborn baby tag27-year-old tagDeanna Smith-Scott tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers