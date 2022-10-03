OPP search for woman and newborn baby last seen Sunday

OPP are looking for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Elgin County.
Police are looking for Deanna Smith-Scott, 27, and her baby after receiving a call to check on their wellbeing.
Smith-Scott is described as standing five feet five inches, and having a medium build and long hair.
Police believe she is travelling in a grey or silver coloured vehicle with an Ontario licence plate number BPJC 104 and police say she was last seen at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in the village of Union, Central Elgin.
Anyone with information can contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
