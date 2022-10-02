Menu

Sports

Vancouver Grizzlies documentary debuts at Vancouver Film Festival

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Filmmaker and Grizzlies superfan is back with new documentary' Filmmaker and Grizzlies superfan is back with new documentary
She first gained fame for her 2018 hit 'Finding Big Country', and now Kat Jayme is back with her vision of a true sports crime, looking into how the franchise relocated out of Vancouver. She talks to Jay Janower about what viewers can expect in her latest film – Sep 25, 2022

A handful of former Vancouver Grizzlies players took part in a reunion event on Saturday to mark the debut of a new documentary about the ill-fated team.

Steve Francis, Antonio Harvey, George Lynch and Tony Massenburg made a return to Vancouver for a screening of “The Grizzlie Truth.”

Read more: Filmmaker and Grizzlies superfan is back with new documentary

The new film, directed by self-proclaimed Vancouver Grizzlies superfan Kat Jayme, examines how and why the team ended up leaving the Lower Mainland after only six years.

Former players at Saturday’s reunion event said they were impressed by the film.

”I thought Kathy did a great job of the whole timeline from when they came in ‘95 to ‘01 explaining the whole story with a great group of basketball players.” Steve Francis said, a Vancouver Grizzlies draft pick.

Story continues below advertisement

”Touched on a lot of interesting topics that people from the outside don’t know what happens to players, what happens to teams why they have to leave town.” said George Lynch, s former Vancouver Grizzlies player.

Read more: The 62 who played for the Vancouver Grizzlies: Where are they now?

There is another showing of The Grizzlie Truth Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The documentary is part of the ongoing Vancouver Film Festival and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 holding open tryouts' Raptors 905 holding open tryouts
