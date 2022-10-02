Vancouver Grizzlies documentary debuts at Vancouver Film Festival

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of former Vancouver Grizzlies players took part in a reunion event on Saturday to mark the debut of a new documentary about the ill-fated team.

Steve Francis, Antonio Harvey, George Lynch and Tony Massenburg made a return to Vancouver for a screening of “The Grizzlie Truth.”

The new film, directed by self-proclaimed Vancouver Grizzlies superfan Kat Jayme, examines how and why the team ended up leaving the Lower Mainland after only six years.

Former players at Saturday’s reunion event said they were impressed by the film.

”I thought Kathy did a great job of the whole timeline from when they came in ‘95 to ‘01 explaining the whole story with a great group of basketball players.” Steve Francis said, a Vancouver Grizzlies draft pick.

”Touched on a lot of interesting topics that people from the outside don’t know what happens to players, what happens to teams why they have to leave town.” said George Lynch, s former Vancouver Grizzlies player.

There is another showing of The Grizzlie Truth Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The documentary is part of the ongoing Vancouver Film Festival and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.