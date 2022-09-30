Motorists travelling on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway at Portage Avenue were forced to find another route after a collision between multiple vehicles closed both lanes. RCMP described the accident as a “serious crash,” with cubes of recycled metal from one trailer spilling into the ditch.
Multi-vehicle crash on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway disrupts traffic
By The Staff Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 1:09 pm
Updated September 30, 2022 2:08 pm
- comments
- facebook Share this item on Facebook
- whatsapp Share this item via WhatsApp
- twitter Share this item on Twitter
- email Send this page to someone via email
- more
- more
Comments