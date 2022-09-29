Winnipeg ER wait times continue to rise as health minister meets with nurses

Send this page to someone via email

People waited longer for care in Winnipeg hospitals last month, according to new numbers.

According to Shared Health, the overall median wait times for Winnipeg’s four emergency departments and three urgent care centres increased in August to 3.23 hours, up nearly 22 minutes from the previous month.

Additionally, 10 per cent of patients in August waited around eight hours for a care, a 30 minute increase from July.

The Shared Health report also say around 300 of 800 people who visited Winnipeg hospitals in August could have been treated by a primary care doctor or a walk-in clinic.

HSC Winnipeg COO Shawn Young says vacancy rates continue to push wait times.

Wait times, staffing shortages and the strain on our health care system were all discussed tonight at a town hall meeting between nurses and Manitoba’s Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

The minister met with nurses to hear concerns about burnout.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson says the chance for nurses to meet with the minister is rare, and she hopes the voices of front-line workers are heard.

“I’m not sure she fully understands the situation that is happening at the HSC emergency and many emergencies around the province,” Jackson said. “So I think speaking face to face with those nurses and their stories about what is happening and examples is going to be crucially important.”

A spokesperson for Gordon says the minister “meets regularly with all levels of health system employees and she will hold further meetings in the coming weeks to get feedback on our health system directly from HSC emergency department nurses.”