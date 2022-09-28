Toronto police charge man for allegedly assaulting parking officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking officer near Christie Pits Park, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Christie and Bloor streets at around 8:26 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police said a parking enforcement officer was working in the area when an “irate” man became aggressive.

He followed the officer to his car and pushed the driver’s door into him, according to police. When the parking enforcement officer was able to get into his vehicle and roll up the window, police allege the man punched the window and spat on the windshield.

Toronto police arrested 36-year-old Dylan Driscoll of no fixed address on Saturday. He was charged with assaulting a peace officer and use of a weapon, assault of a peace officer and breach of probation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody, according to Toronto police.