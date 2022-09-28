Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge man for allegedly assaulting parking officer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 9:53 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking officer near Christie Pits Park, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Christie and Bloor streets at around 8:26 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police said a parking enforcement officer was working in the area when an “irate” man became aggressive.

Read more: Man arrested after argument, stabbing in restaurant near Toronto’s Christie Pits Park

He followed the officer to his car and pushed the driver’s door into him, according to police. When the parking enforcement officer was able to get into his vehicle and roll up the window, police allege the man punched the window and spat on the windshield.

Toronto police arrested 36-year-old Dylan Driscoll of no fixed address on Saturday. He was charged with assaulting a peace officer and use of a weapon, assault of a peace officer and breach of probation, police said.

He remains in custody, according to Toronto police.

Crime tagToronto Police tagBloor Street tagChristie Pits Park tagToronto parking officer tagParking Toronto tagChriste Street tag

