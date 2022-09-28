Niki Anderson announced as new City of Regina manager

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council has officially named Niki Anderson as the newest city manager.

The cross-country search for a new manager was performed by Regina Mayor Sandra Masters and councillors Bob Hawkins, Terina Shaw and John Findura with support from a national executive search firm.

“We are excited that Ms. Anderson is joining the City of Regina as its administrative head,” said Masters. “My council colleagues and I are confident that we have found an extremely talented and experienced individual whose focus on service excellence in both the public and private sector will strengthen our efforts to build our community and grow the economy.”

The appointment becomes effective Nov. 1, following ratification by city council at its Wednesday meeting.

As the administrative head of the city, the city manager is accountable to city council and ensures city operations are well maintained and managed efficiently for Regina residents, while providing leadership to approximately 2,800 city employees.

Over the past four and a half years, Anderson has held leadership roles with the City of Edmonton, most recently as deputy fire chief (planning and office of emergency management) and executive officer for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

She also has experience with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in a number of increasingly senior roles, notably in strategic development and institutional engagement.

Anderson was also a managing partner with Uniglobe Geo Travel for three years, after spending one year in Afghanistan providing logistics startup expertise to the Department of National Defence.

“I am excited to take on this new responsibility and the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Anderson. “I look forward to working closely with the mayor and council and city employees as we support council in the achievement of its priorities.”

As Anderson moves into her new role, Jim Nicol and Amber Ackerman, who are currently serving as interim city manager and interim city clerk, respectively, will move back into their previous roles. Nicol will resume duties as city clerk and Ackerman returns to her position as deputy city clerk.

