Economy

Bank of Canada to share more of interest rate decision-making process in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour' Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour
Interest rates continue to rise as the Bank of Canada attempts to tame high inflation across the country. Its latest hike last week pushed the nation’s key rate to 3.25 per cent, making it more costly for those with credit cards, loans and lines of credit. But as Erik Bay reports, there are ways Canadians can make higher rates work in their favour – Sep 16, 2022

The International Monetary Fund is recommending the Bank of Canada publish a detailed summary of monetary policy deliberations to improve transparency.

In a new report that reviews the central bank’s transparency practices, the IMF says the Bank of Canada “sets a high benchmark for transparency.”

The report also provided 10 recommendations for improving transparency, including publishing a detailed summary of monetary policy decisions by the governing council.

Read more: Bank of Canada refutes ‘printing cash’ claim in Twitter thread

In response to the IMF report, the Bank of Canada has committed to publishing summaries about two weeks after each monetary policy decision starting in January 2023.

The summaries won’t provide attribution to individual council members and won’t record votes because there are no votes in the bank’s deliberation process.

The new report is part of a pilot project by the IMF to evaluate transparency practices in central banking globally.

Click to play video: 'What the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike means for you' What the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike means for you
What the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike means for you – Sep 8, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
