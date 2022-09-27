SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 7:13 am
Click to play video: 'Candidates shift into high gear after 30 days on the Quebec election campaign trail' Candidates shift into high gear after 30 days on the Quebec election campaign trail
With just one week left before election day in Quebec and after two days of advanced polling, candidates are shifting into high gear. Some party leaders are going on the offensive and attacking the incumbent premier. Others are running on what they will change if elected. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz Tuesday to raise her profile ahead of next week’s election.

Anglade is scheduled to conduct no fewer than six media interviews in Montreal and Quebec City before attending a gala in the evening in the provincial capital for young student achievers.

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is campaigning for a second day in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, where post-tropical storm Fiona caused significant damage to seaside infrastructure.

Read more: Getting to the polls poses challenges for Quebecers with disabilities

Polls say the CAQ is in a tight race on the island archipelago with the Parti Québécois, whose candidate Joël Arseneau won the riding by 15 votes over his Liberal rival in 2018.

Legault will head to the Gaspé Peninsula later in the day and then visit two ridings in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has four events in the Quebec City area today before he campaigns in the riding of Sherbrooke, Que., where his incumbent candidate is trying to fend off Caroline St-Hilaire, a star candidate for the CAQ.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
