Feedlot owner wants review of decision to deny expansion near Pigeon Lake

A feedlot owner wants a regulatory board to review its decision to deny his request to expand his operation near a popular recreational lake in central Alberta.

Greg Thalen of G&S Farms is asking the Natural Resources Conservation Board to take another look at its decision to deny his proposal for a 4,000-head feedlot near the shores of Pigeon Lake.

The board denied the request in August, saying the effect on the local communities and watershed wouldn’t be acceptable.

View image in full screen Cattle roam in a field near Pigeon Lake, Alta., on May 1, 2022. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Pigeon Lake is filled solely by runoff from surrounding land and is drained by one small stream. Studies have shown water that flows into the lake can stay there for up to 100 years, making it highly vulnerable.

In filings to the board, Thalen said his plan conforms to all technical requirements.

He said the board did no independent study of what his plan’s effects would be and relied too heavily on research from the Pigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan.

He said that plan was prepared by people with no legal standing in the application.

Local residents in the County of Wetaskiwin have said they fear Thalen’s plans would further damage the lake, already susceptible to algae from too many nutrients.

The lake, located about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, is home to about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year to its leafy setting, beaches, boating and fishing.

