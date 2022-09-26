Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Feedlot owner wants review of decision to deny expansion near Pigeon Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 4:25 pm
A group sits on Ma-Me-O Beach enjoying the weather on July 26, 2016. View image in full screen
A group sits on Ma-Me-O Beach enjoying the weather on July 26, 2016. Wes Rosa/Global News

A feedlot owner wants a regulatory board to review its decision to deny his request to expand his operation near a popular recreational lake in central Alberta.

Greg Thalen of G&S Farms is asking the Natural Resources Conservation Board to take another look at its decision to deny his proposal for a 4,000-head feedlot near the shores of Pigeon Lake.

The board denied the request in August, saying the effect on the local communities and watershed wouldn’t be acceptable.

Cattle roam in a field near Pigeon Lake, Alta., on May 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Cattle roam in a field near Pigeon Lake, Alta., on May 1, 2022. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Pigeon Lake is filled solely by runoff from surrounding land and is drained by one small stream. Studies have shown water that flows into the lake can stay there for up to 100 years, making it highly vulnerable.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pigeon Lake residents thrilled after feedlot expansion application denied by regulator

In filings to the board, Thalen said his plan conforms to all technical requirements.

He said the board did no independent study of what his plan’s effects would be and relied too heavily on research from the Pigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan.

He said that plan was prepared by people with no legal standing in the application.

Click to play video: 'Residents raise stink over proposed industrial feedlot near popular Alberta lake' Residents raise stink over proposed industrial feedlot near popular Alberta lake
Residents raise stink over proposed industrial feedlot near popular Alberta lake – Apr 10, 2022

Local residents in the County of Wetaskiwin have said they fear Thalen’s plans would further damage the lake, already susceptible to algae from too many nutrients.

The lake, located about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, is home to about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year to its leafy setting, beaches, boating and fishing.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Agriculture tagAlberta agriculture tagBlue-Green Algae tagPigeon Lake tagFeedlot tagNatural Resources Conservation Board tagPigeon Lake feedlot tagAlberta feedlot tagpigeon lake water quality tagG&S Farms tagG&S Farms Feedlot tagG&S Farms Pigeon Lake tagPigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers