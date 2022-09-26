Menu

Comments

Crime

2 Manitoba jails to receive new healing lodges, province says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:08 pm
Brandon Correctional Centre Manitoba jail View image in full screen
Brandon Correctional Centre. Global News / File

Manitoba is hoping to reduce recidivism among offenders by funding new healing lodges in jails in Brandon and The Pas.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Monday that the facilities will help inmates transition back into the community and will offer language and cultural programming, as well as education and addiction supports.

The construction and operation of the new facilities is expected to come with a $2.6-million total price tag.

“Healing lodges within a correctional facility help to provide cultural connection and support that can then be continued when an individual is released from custody,” said Goertzen.

“Evidence-based rehabilitative programs that are offered within a correctional facility, whether through healing lodges or therapeutic drug treatment, help reduce the chance of individuals reoffending.”

Read more: ‘It takes a lifetime to heal’ — Plans underway to open Indigenous-led women’s healing lodge in rural Manitoba

Goertzen said the two new lodges — at The Pas Correctional Centre and Brandon Correctional Centre — also follow some of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, including a call for governments to work with Indigenous leadership to provide culturally relevant services to inmates.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak’s Edwin Wood said the announcement “marks a new day” and shows the province’s commitment to the commission’s recommendations.

“Our elders and knowledge keepers have reminded us of the importance of our culture and language as necessary steps towards an individual’s healing journey and recovery from past traumas,” Wood said.

“MKO acknowledges the Manitoba government’s Criminal Justice System Modernization Strategy and will continue to provide support to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples within the criminal justice system.”

Click to play video: 'Pimicikamak Cree Nation announces new healing camp for residential school survivors' Pimicikamak Cree Nation announces new healing camp for residential school survivors
Pimicikamak Cree Nation announces new healing camp for residential school survivors – Jun 23, 2022

 

