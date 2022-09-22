First day of fall brings cooler temperatures for Barrie and Simcoe County residents

With Thursday marking the official start of fall, an Environment Canada meteorologist said those in the Barrie and Simcoe County region will definitely feel a temperature change.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson said people waking up in Simcoe County Thursday will notice “a pretty dramatic change in the weather.”

Thursday, Sept. 22, is the official first day of fall, with forecasters calling for a high of 13 C in Simcoe County, much lower than the high of 27 C seen Wednesday.

“So pretty dramatic change in the air mass, a much colder brand of air, windy conditions, and we’re also expecting to see some shower activity coming inland from Georgian Bay,” Coulson said.

“When I look back at the daytime highs, you have to go back all the way to May 22 to get a daytime high as cool as what we’re expecting today.”

He said there is the possibility of rain moving through the region this weekend for Saturday and Sunday and that the rain is likely to continue into early Tuesday.

As the month continues, Coulson said residents should expect the rest of September to stay on the cooler side, and that the daytime highs will likely not go higher than 18 C.

Heading into October, he said people should expect temperatures to be a bit warmer than the average for this time of year, with daytime highs reaching 16 C at the start of the month and around 10 C come the end of October.

“We are overall seeing a general shift in the weather pattern, in the steering flow, in the atmosphere, generally more of a pattern coming from the southwest, which tends to bring us somewhat warmer than normal conditions as opposed to what we’re getting today, those winds from the northwest, which tend to bring us cooler than normal conditions,” Coulson said.

Despite temperatures predicted to stay above average into October, Coulson said the possibility of snow is not out of the question as fall continues.

“I think for those who put away their sweaters and jackets, it’s going to be time to pull those out again,” Coulson said.

“It definitely looks like it’s going to be real for whether you’re going to need layers, cooling, overnight temperatures, the possibility of some frost, at least patchy frost, with temperatures dipping down to 3 C overnight tonight.”