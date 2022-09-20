Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin named to Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin have been named to the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame.

The 2022 class also includes Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather and Rod Phillips, all of whom have been inducted automatically as their banners hang from the rafters of Rogers Place.

“You gotta pinch me. I was this little kid growing up in Banff, Alta., wanting to be an NHL player for the Edmonton Oilers. I lived my dream. I couldn’t be more honoured and humbled right now,” said Smyth.

Smyth, 46, was drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in 1994. He played 971 games with the club over two stints before retiring in 2014. Smyth racked up 631 points and remains an all-time fan favourite.

“The Oilers fans are the best fans in the game, even in professional sports,” said Smyth. “It felt like I knew every single fan. It was that precious.”

Fogolin, 67, joined the Oilers in the summer of 1979 prior to the team’s first NHL season. He suited up for 586 games and was a member of the Oilers Stanley Cup championship teams in 1984 and 1985.

“I was the luckiest guy in the world to be able to come out here and play with this group,” said Fogolin. “I can never remember going in the dressing room and not having a smile on my face. It was such a great group.”

Fogolin was the Oilers captain for two seasons before handing the C to Wayne Gretzky in 1983.

“In terms of being unselfish and team first, he made the decision to give up the captaincy to Wayne,” said Lowe, who was Fogolin’s teammate and is a member of the Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee.

“In Wayne’s career, he would say that’s one of the most impactful moments of Wayne’s career when Fogey did that.”

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 3 when the Oilers host the New Jersey Devils.