Brass knuckles, bear spray at high school fight in St. James leads to teen, adult charges

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a fight at a St. James-area high school that saw the arrest of two men and a teenage boy.
Police said they were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate around 12:45 p.m. Monday, where they found two teen boys and an adult man who had been sprayed with bear repellent. One of the youths, 16, also had upper-body injuries.
Officers seized homemade brass knuckles from an adult at the scene, but weren’t able to recover the bear spray.
A 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with assault, while a 36-year-old man faces charges of unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
As their investigation unfolded, police determined that the incident started three days earlier, when two teens — students at the high school — got into a physical fight.
On Monday, the situation escalated and turned into an assault as the adults became involved.
In a statement Tuesday, the St. James-Assiniboia School Division called it an “isolated incident” and said classes weren’t disrupted, nor were lockdown protocols required.
