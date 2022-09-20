Menu

Crime

Brass knuckles, bear spray at high school fight in St. James leads to teen, adult charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:36 pm
Sturgeon Heights Collegiate. View image in full screen
Sturgeon Heights Collegiate. St. James-Assiniboia School Division

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a fight at a St. James-area high school that saw the arrest of two men and a teenage boy.

Police said they were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate around 12:45 p.m. Monday, where they found two teen boys and an adult man who had been sprayed with bear repellent. One of the youths, 16, also had upper-body injuries.

Officers seized homemade brass knuckles from an adult at the scene, but weren’t able to recover the bear spray.

Teen pushed into path of oncoming semi in 'horrific' Winnipeg incident

A 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with assault, while a 36-year-old man faces charges of unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

As their investigation unfolded, police determined that the incident started three days earlier, when two teens — students at the high school — got into a physical fight.

On Monday, the situation escalated and turned into an assault as the adults became involved.

In a statement Tuesday, the St. James-Assiniboia School Division called it an “isolated incident” and said classes weren’t disrupted, nor were lockdown protocols required.

Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults
Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults – Aug 26, 2022
