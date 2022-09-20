Brass knuckles, bear spray at high school fight in St. James leads to teen, adult charges

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a fight at a St. James-area high school that saw the arrest of two men and a teenage boy.

Police said they were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate around 12:45 p.m. Monday, where they found two teen boys and an adult man who had been sprayed with bear repellent. One of the youths, 16, also had upper-body injuries.

Officers seized homemade brass knuckles from an adult at the scene, but weren’t able to recover the bear spray.

A 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with assault, while a 36-year-old man faces charges of unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

As their investigation unfolded, police determined that the incident started three days earlier, when two teens — students at the high school — got into a physical fight.

On Monday, the situation escalated and turned into an assault as the adults became involved.

In a statement Tuesday, the St. James-Assiniboia School Division called it an “isolated incident” and said classes weren’t disrupted, nor were lockdown protocols required.

0:38 Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults – Aug 26, 2022