A look at Eric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec

Born: April 15, 1969, in Montreal.

Early years: An only child, Duhaime grew up in the Montreal suburb of Laval. His mother worked as a bus driver and his father worked at a factory.

Duhaime began to follow the news while in primary school, reading the daily paper and watching nightly news broadcasts, a habit he maintained throughout his life.

Education: He earned a bachelor’s in political science from Université de Montréal and a master’s in public administration from École nationale d’administration publique (ENAP).

Family: Duhaime is gay and has been with his partner for around 10 years.

Before politics: Duhaime was a well-known talk radio host in Quebec City, a newspaper columnist and an author.

He has also worked for the National Democratic Institute, a United States-based non-governmental organization that promotes democratic institutions.

Duhaime worked for that institute in Morocco, from 2005 to 2007, and Iraq, from 2008 to 2009.

Political record: In the 1990s, Duhaime was a parliamentary aide and researcher for the Bloc Quebecois, and he was also an adviser to the party’s leader.

From 2000 to 2002, he was an adviser to then Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day.

In 2003, Duhaime stood for election to the provincial legislature in a Montreal-area riding as a member of the right-of-centre Action démocratique du Québec (ADQ), coming third.

He then worked as an adviser to former ADQ leader Mario Dumont, between 2003 and 2008, a period that saw Dumont become leader of the official Opposition.

In April 2001, Duhaime became the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, winning nearly 96 per cent of the vote in the leadership race.

Riding: Chauveau (Quebec City)

Quote: “I’m doubly vaccinated, I’m not against the vaccine, I’ve never participated in the protests,” Duhaime said about the so-called freedom convoy protests and the COVID-19 vaccine. “But at the same time, I have to say that I’m in favour of freedom of choice. It’s not the government’s role to tell you what to inject, or not, in your body.”

