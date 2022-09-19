Menu

Traffic

Golf cart crash near Hastings sends 6 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 8:58 am
Click to play video: 'Golf cart rollover in Hastings sends several to hospital' Golf cart rollover in Hastings sends several to hospital
Several people were taken to hospital Saturday night following an incident near Hastings. Emergency crews were called to the area of Indian Road off Asphodel 3rd Line for a golf cart rollover. Paramedics treated several people on scene with serious injuries before taking them to hospital for further treatment. Peterborough County OPP are investigating the cause of the crash..

Six people were taken to hospital following a golf cart crash southeast of Peterborough on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the area of Indian Road and North Indian Road, in Asphodel Heights, approximately 10 kilometres west of the village of Hastings.Const. Joseph Ayotte says six people in total were hurt in the crash with various degrees of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Trending Stories

Read more: Boy, 4, dies of injuries from golf cart crash near Peterborough: OPP

Ayotte said two of the six people were later sent to hospitals in Toronto and Kingston.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is the second serious golf cart crash Peterborough County OPP have investigated this summer following a July crash southeast of the city which claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

Story continues below advertisement

In that crash on Villiers Line, OPP said the cart was carrying six individuals

