Golf cart crash near Hastings sends 6 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP

Six people were taken to hospital following a golf cart crash southeast of Peterborough on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the area of Indian Road and North Indian Road, in Asphodel Heights, approximately 10 kilometres west of the village of Hastings.



Const. Joseph Ayotte says six people in total were hurt in the crash with various degrees of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Ayotte said two of the six people were later sent to hospitals in Toronto and Kingston.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is the second serious golf cart crash Peterborough County OPP have investigated this summer following a July crash southeast of the city which claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

In that crash on Villiers Line, OPP said the cart was carrying six individuals