Crime

Quebec police watchdog probes man’s death involving Montreal police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings' Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings
Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings

Quebec’s police watchdog says it will investigate the death of a man during an interaction with officers in southwestern Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says the fatal incident involving a Montreal police officer occurred about 12:30 p.m. today on Nuns’ Island, which is part of Montreal’s Verdun borough.

According to the watchdog, also known as the BEI, police said they were called to intervene with a possibly armed man with a handgun, on foot, near an intersection.

READ MORE: Police arrest alleged former spouse in killing of woman found dead in Montreal-North apartment

Police say investigators tracked down the man, who allegedly pointed his weapon at an officer who fired at least one shot.

The man, whose age was not provided, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI says it’s assigned five investigators to the case who will be assisted by Quebec provincial police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
