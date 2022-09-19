Okanagan weather: Cooler nights ahead to ring in autumn

Send this page to someone via email

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine returned to start the week with temperatures around 20 C Monday afternoon.

Clear skies stick around Monday night as the mercury dips down to around 3 C to start the day on Tuesday.

The upper ridge of high pressure holds on for the rest of summer with nothing but sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs hover around 20 C.

Temperatures climb into the low 20s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies with fall officially kicking off at 6:03 p.m. in the evening.

The first full day of the new season will see mostly cloudy skies with highs back into the upper teens.

Mid-20 C heat returns for the first weekend of fall with lots of sunshine.

