Kingston police arrest convicted sex offender for breach of release conditions

A convicted sex offender living in the Kingston community is back in custody for allegedly violating his release conditions.
Lucas Petrini was initially convicted in the 2008 abduction and sexual assault of a nine-year-old boy in Brampton.
He was freed from a local prison in November 2018 on his warrant expiry date and placed on a long-term supervision order.
At the time, Kingston police took the unusual step of alerting the public about his release, saying he was at a high risk to reoffend.
Petrini was arrested last Thursday.
Court documents obtained by Global News outline a series of breaches of conditions, including substance abuse and possession of a smartphone for unsupervised internet access.
