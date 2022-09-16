Menu

Entertainment

Wealthy Barber author David Chilton to speek at fundraiser in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:24 pm
Weathy Barber author and former Dragons' Den star David Chilton. View image in full screen
Weathy Barber author and former Dragons' Den star David Chilton. Drayton Entertainment

Renowned local author and TV star David Chilton will take part in a fundraiser at the Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge on Oct. 13.

Drayton Entertainment says all proceeds from “An Intimate and Unique Evening with David Chilton” will go to the Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy facility in Waterloo.

Read more: Auditions being held for kids age 9-15 to be in ‘Wizard of Oz: The Panto’ in St. Jacobs

The company says Chilton is scheduled to provide a speech and will mingle with the crowd after the performance ends.

The Kitchener native first rose to prominence in the late ‘80s as the author of The Wealthy Barber, which is the bestselling book in Canadian history.

He then went on to further fame when he joined the cast of the CBC series Dragons’ Den for three seasons.

Read more: Former Grand Valley inmate reveals how making popcorn in prison changed her life

Chilton has deep ties with Drayton Entertainment, as the organization says he formed a business with artistic director Alex Mustakas called Davalex Investments back when the pair were studying at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“I assure you that you don’t want to miss this unusual speech. You’ll leave inspired. Very inspired,” Mustakas stated.

Drayton Entertainment says its youth academy, which is located on Northfield Drive, features large rehearsal halls filled with natural light, wall-to-wall mirrors, wood-sprung floors, state-of-the-art sound and screen systems.

It notes that its production centre is located right next door, which allows the young students an opportunity to learn where real productions are put together.

