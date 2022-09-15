Renowned Metis artist Christi Belcourt’s work on display at Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

Wilfrid Laurier University will host an opening reception exhibition on Oct. 28 for Christi Belcourt, whose Take Only What You Need exhibition is currently on display at the Robert Langen Art Gallery.

The Metis artist says the works are meant to push her audience into thinking about their relationship with nature and the importance Mother Nature plays in their lives.

“My paintings are primarily calls to action,” Belcourt stated. “They express my soul-love for Mother Earth and I see her and all living beings including humans as being one. Mother Earth is alive. The rivers and lakes hold all life.

“We humans are at the bottom, not the top, as we rely on every living thing to survive, and nothing relies on us. Except perhaps our domesticated pets.”

Belcourt, who is an award-winning artist, is known for her beadwork patterns which focus on plants, lands and waters, the environment, and a spiritual connection to other species and traditional medicines.

“Some of my large paintings can contain over 200,000 dots. The raised dots simulate beadwork. Their circular shapes represent the cycle of life, the parts that make up the whole, molecules and stars,” said Belcourt.

The work of the Métis artist will be on display until Dec. 6.

