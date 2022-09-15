Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada to buy 30 electric-hybrid airplanes, invest US$5M in Swedish firm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'New Canadian air passenger rules help some, not others' New Canadian air passenger rules help some, not others
WATCH ABOVE: New Canadian air passenger rules help some, not others

Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.

The purchase price of the regional aircraft was not disclosed.

Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.

Read more: Air Canada expects flight, baggage delays to ease this year

The ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be capable of carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.

Trending Stories

Air Canada says the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.

Click to play video: 'Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair' Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair
Woman says Air Canada ‘totally damaged’ her $30K customized wheelchair

The airline says the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Air Canada tagElectric Aircraft tagElectric Planes tagelectric airplane tagair canada hybrid planes tagheart aerospace tagheart aerospace stock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers