OLT rules in favour of Guelph, Wellington County in transitional housing appeal

A property in Guelph designated for transitional housing will be allowed to proceed.

The Ontario Land Tribunal ruled on Tuesday in favour of the County of Wellington and the City of Guelph to build a 28-bedroom facility located at 65 Delhi St., just south of Guelph General Hospital.

“The County and the City have worked hard to find innovative solutions to help the homeless in our communities,” said David Anderson, Social Services Committee chair. “It means we can continue to move forward with our plan to house 28 people needing a safe place to call home.”

The building is owned by the county and currently sits empty. It was once a satellite facility for the hospital and later as a recreational space.

The building was also used by Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services.

According to a news release, planning for the facility began in late 2020 and had received unanimous support from city council in July 2021.

But a group called Delhi Eramosa Neighbourhood Advocates filed an appeal to the OLT a month later causing plans to be halted.

At the time, DENA said in a statement that it is not opposed to transitional housing, but is concerned about the size and design of the proposed shelter. The original plan for the building was for 36 units but was pared down to 28 in order to make room for kitchenettes and other amenities.

DENA said this transitional housing project would not address the problem of homelessness in the community.

Group spokesperson Stephen Kilburn said in an email to CJOY that they are in the process of reviewing the ruling and will be releasing a statement soon.

The county said this type of housing facility is meant to help individuals move from experiencing homelessness to housing stability and to proactively prevent a return to homelessness.

“The decision helps fill a critical gap in adult transitional housing opportunities in Guelph and will help elevate the significant pressure on the emergency shelter system,” said Luisa Artuso, the county’s social services administrator.

“It will be instrumental in supporting the health and wellbeing of those currently experiencing homelessness.”