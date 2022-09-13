Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame announces 6 inductees for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame announced the class of 2022 on Tuesday, revealing six inductees.

“These inductees have cultivated outstanding careers with remarkable stories throughout their journeys, and have certainly earned this recognition.” said Janet McMahon, president and CEO of Sport Manitoba.

The class of 2022 includes five individuals and one team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The five individual inductees are:

Don Baizley, Builder, Hockey

Halldor Bjarnason, Athlete, Cerebral Palsy Tricycling

Andrea Ferguson, Athlete, Ringette

Patrick Jebbison, Athlete, Basketball

Michelle Sawatzky-Koop, Athlete, Volleyball

“Sports Hall of Fame represents the best that sport has to offer: excellence, dedication, leadership, dealing with adversity, and teamwork,” said Don McDonald, board chair, Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

“They serve as an inspiration to all who aspire to commit to make a difference in their chosen field”

The annual induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Inn and tickets are currently on sale.

