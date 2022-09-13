Menu

Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame announces 6 inductees for 2022

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:28 pm
2022 Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame Inductees. View image in full screen
2022 Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame Inductees. JGW

The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame announced the class of 2022 on Tuesday, revealing six inductees.

“These inductees have cultivated outstanding careers with remarkable stories throughout their journeys, and have certainly earned this recognition.” said Janet McMahon, president and CEO of Sport Manitoba.

The class of 2022 includes five individuals and one team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The five individual inductees are:

  • Don Baizley, Builder, Hockey
  • Halldor Bjarnason, Athlete, Cerebral Palsy Tricycling
  • Andrea Ferguson, Athlete, Ringette
  • Patrick Jebbison, Athlete, Basketball
  • Michelle Sawatzky-Koop, Athlete, Volleyball

“Sports Hall of Fame represents the best that sport has to offer: excellence, dedication, leadership, dealing with adversity, and teamwork,” said Don McDonald, board chair, Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

Trending Stories

“They serve as an inspiration to all who aspire to commit to make a difference in their chosen field”

The annual induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Inn and tickets are currently on sale.

Click to play video: 'Banjo Bowl and Fan Appreciation Day at IG Field' Banjo Bowl and Fan Appreciation Day at IG Field
Banjo Bowl and Fan Appreciation Day at IG Field
