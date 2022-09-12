Police appeal to driver ‘to turn himself in’ after hit-and-run sent Hamilton woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Four days after a woman was hit by a car on Hamilton Mountain, police are appealing to the driver to “turn himself in.”

Police said Monday the 26-year-old pedestrian, struck by an older model vehicle, was still at a hospital in critical condition after the Friday night incident on Mohawk Road near East 45th Street.

Hamilton Police are urging the driver who struck a #HamOnt woman on Friday evening to turn himself in. The young woman remains in critical condition. If you have any information, contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753. Read More: https://t.co/AOq6y9GJMO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 12, 2022

“The motor vehicle did not remain at the scene and was last seen travelling eastbound on Mohawk passing Upper Ottawa Street,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“Police are looking for a gray or silver four-door motor vehicle, possibly an older model Honda sedan that may have damage to its passenger mirror.”

Several witnesses told investigators that the male driver had facial hair and was wearing a baseball cap.

Hamilton has seen 15 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 — with nine involving pedestrians.

In response, the city has been reconfiguring roads, signals and signs across the lower end in an effort to strengthen their road safety approach.

Anyone with information on Friday night’s collision can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

