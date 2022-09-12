Menu

Traffic

Police appeal to driver ‘to turn himself in’ after hit-and-run sent Hamilton woman to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 2:44 pm
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fail to remain collision that sent a woman to hospital on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 near Mohawk Road East near East 45th Street. View image in full screen
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fail to remain collision that sent a woman to hospital on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 near Mohawk Road East near East 45th Street. Global News

Four days after a woman was hit by a car on Hamilton Mountain, police are appealing to the driver to “turn himself in.”

Police said Monday the 26-year-old pedestrian, struck by an older model vehicle, was still at a hospital in critical condition after the Friday night incident on Mohawk Road near East 45th Street.

“The motor vehicle did not remain at the scene and was last seen travelling eastbound on Mohawk passing Upper Ottawa Street,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“Police are looking for a gray or silver four-door motor vehicle, possibly an older model Honda sedan that may have damage to its passenger mirror.”

Several witnesses told investigators that the male driver had facial hair and was wearing a baseball cap.

Hamilton has seen 15 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 — with nine involving pedestrians.

In response, the city has been reconfiguring roads, signals and signs across the lower end in an effort to strengthen their road safety approach.

Anyone with information on Friday night’s collision can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

