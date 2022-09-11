Toronto police charge woman in stolen dog investigation

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old woman they allege stole two dogs at knifepoint.
Police say a golden brown Shih Tzu in a stroller and a black Scottish Terrier were being walked near Yonge and Dundas streets around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 when a man and woman confronted the victim.
Investigators allege the man produced a knife and took the dogs.
Read more: 2 dogs stolen at knifepoint in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area: police
Toronto police say today that officers found both dogs unharmed Friday near Queen Street East and Bond Street and were returned to their owner in good health.
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police are still looking for a man described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and multiple tattoos including on his neck, last seen wearing a black baseball hat.
Comments