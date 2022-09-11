Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge woman in stolen dog investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2022 12:28 pm
Black Scottish Terrier named "Yurield.". View image in full screen
Black Scottish Terrier named "Yurield.". Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old woman they allege stole two dogs at knifepoint.

Police say a golden brown Shih Tzu in a stroller and a black Scottish Terrier were being walked near Yonge and Dundas streets around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 when a man and woman confronted the victim.

Investigators allege the man produced a knife and took the dogs.

Toronto police say today that officers found both dogs unharmed Friday near Queen Street East and Bond Street and were returned to their owner in good health.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are still looking for a man described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and multiple tattoos including on his neck, last seen wearing a black baseball hat.

Brown Shih Tzu named “Mari.” View image in full screen
Brown Shih Tzu named “Mari.”. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 The Canadian Press
