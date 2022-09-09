Man, 68, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 68-year old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 4, a 25-year-old woman was on a bus in the Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road area.

Police said the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

Officers said on Wednesday, 68-year-old Vishnu Roche from Mississauga was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to police, Roche was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.