Crime

Man, 68, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 4:15 pm
Vishnu Roche, a 68-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested.
Vishnu Roche, a 68-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested. Peel Regional Police / handout

A 68-year old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 4, a 25-year-old woman was on a bus in the Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road area.

Police said the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

Young person taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say

Officers said on Wednesday, 68-year-old Vishnu Roche from Mississauga was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to police, Roche was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

