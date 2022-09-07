Menu

Canada

Humane society’s annual Splash and Dash returns to Kitchener on Sunday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:23 pm
An underwater view of a dog swimming in a pool. View image in full screen
An underwater view of a dog swimming in a pool. Getty Images

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth will host their annual Dash & Splash event at Kiwanis Park pool on Sunday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. through until 4 p.m., with the first hour being reserved for the smaller pooches.

The annual event allows the dogs to go for a swim in the pool as the last event before it closes for the season.

There will also be several food trucks on hand including Berlin 95 Dinner, Little Tree Wandering Cafè and Funnel Cake Dream.

In addition, the Humane Society says there will be a 50/50 raffle, along with lawn games and activities.

It costs $15 per dog or dog moms and dads can raise money to pay for their entry fee with prizes available to the highest fundraisers.

Thus far, close to $5,000 has been raised to support the local humane society, which says it uses the money to provide care and life-saving medical treatments for animals.

