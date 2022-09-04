Toronto air show cancelled Sunday due to ‘challenging’ weather conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian International Air Show performance above Toronto’s waterfront has been cancelled for Sunday due to issues with the weather, organizers say.

At around 1:50 p.m., the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) said the show was on hold after cancelling several aircraft scheduled to appear in the show.

“Due to current weather conditions, we have placed the show on hold for the safety of our performers, crews and spectators,” organizers initially said in a statement just after 1 p.m.

In an update at 2:20 p.m., CIAS said conditions meant the show was still on hold. At 2:30 p.m., the show was cancelled.

Visibility as a result of “challenging weather conditions” was responsible for the initial delay, CIAS said in a tweet.

At around 12:30 p.m., organizers said CH-146 Griffon would not perform, also announcing that the CC-130J Hercules had been sent back to its base in Trenton because “the weather did not co-operate.”

Update: CIAS has entered a show hold and will advise of updates at 1:30 PM. Due to current weather conditions we have placed the show on hold for the safety of our performers, crews and spectators. — CIAS (@CIASToronto) September 4, 2022