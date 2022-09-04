Menu

Canada

Toronto air show cancelled Sunday due to ‘challenging’ weather conditions

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian International Air Show fully returns to Toronto' Canadian International Air Show fully returns to Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands attended the Canadian International Air Show as it returned to Toronto’s lakeshore, the event’s first full show since 2019. Ahmar Khan reports.

The Canadian International Air Show performance above Toronto’s waterfront has been cancelled for Sunday due to issues with the weather, organizers say.

At around 1:50 p.m., the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) said the show was on hold after cancelling several aircraft scheduled to appear in the show.

“Due to current weather conditions, we have placed the show on hold for the safety of our performers, crews and spectators,” organizers initially said in a statement just after 1 p.m.

In an update at 2:20 p.m., CIAS said conditions meant the show was still on hold. At 2:30 p.m., the show was cancelled.

Read more: Canadian International Air Show returns above Toronto over Labour Day weekend

Visibility as a result of “challenging weather conditions” was responsible for the initial delay, CIAS said in a tweet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At around 12:30 p.m., organizers said CH-146 Griffon would not perform, also announcing that the CC-130J Hercules had been sent back to its base in Trenton because “the weather did not co-operate.”

