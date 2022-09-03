Man wearing Blue Jays shirt allegedly exposed himself to female runner: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after an alleged act of indecent exposure.

Toronto police said officers received a call for indecent exposure in the Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue area at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged a woman was running in the area when an unknown man came out of the bushes and exposed himself. He then took a few steps toward the woman, police said.

The woman continued running and got away from the man, according to police.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, in his 30s. Police said he had very tanned skin and black facial hair.

He was wearing a Blue Jays jersey with a logo on the front and white stripes on the shoulders down the arm and black shorts at the time of the incident.