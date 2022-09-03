Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wearing Blue Jays shirt allegedly exposed himself to female runner: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 4:04 pm
A man is wanted in an indecent exposure investigation, police say. View image in full screen
A man is wanted in an indecent exposure investigation, police say. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after an alleged act of indecent exposure.

Toronto police said officers received a call for indecent exposure in the Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue area at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged a woman was running in the area when an unknown man came out of the bushes and exposed himself. He then took a few steps toward the woman, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man wanted for alleged indecent act: Toronto police

The woman continued running and got away from the man, according to police.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, in his 30s. Police said he had very tanned skin and black facial hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a Blue Jays jersey with a logo on the front and white stripes on the shoulders down the arm and black shorts at the time of the incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagIndecent Exposure tagDupont Street tagEdwin Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers