Man wearing Blue Jays shirt allegedly exposed himself to female runner: police

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after an alleged act of indecent exposure.
Toronto police said officers received a call for indecent exposure in the Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue area at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.
It is alleged a woman was running in the area when an unknown man came out of the bushes and exposed himself. He then took a few steps toward the woman, police said.
The woman continued running and got away from the man, according to police.
The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, in his 30s. Police said he had very tanned skin and black facial hair.
He was wearing a Blue Jays jersey with a logo on the front and white stripes on the shoulders down the arm and black shorts at the time of the incident.
