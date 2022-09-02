Menu

World

Jane Fonda says she has started chemo for ‘very treatable’ form of lymphoma cancer

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 2, 2022 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and other celebrities hold latest ‘Fire Drill Friday’ protest over climate change' Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and other celebrities hold latest ‘Fire Drill Friday’ protest over climate change
Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and other celebrities attended the latest in a series of "Fire Drill Friday" protests that Fonda has held the past several weeks in an effort to continue to push for more action on climate change. During the rally, Fonda expressed her sympathies to Australia as it continues to deal with devastating bushfires. – Jan 10, 2020

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda on Friday said she had been diagnosed with a “very treatable” form of lymphoma and started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy.

The 84-year-old, who starred this year in the final season of Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie,” disclosed her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in an Instagram post.

Read more: Jane Fonda, indigenous leaders plead for Alberta to embrace clean energy

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” Fonda wrote.

She also said she felt lucky “because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.”

“I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this,” she added.

Fonda has worked in film and television for more than six decades, winning Oscars for roles in 1971 movie “Klute” and 1978’s “Coming Home.” Her newest film, “Moving On,” is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month.

Click to play video: 'Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette arrested in climate protest' Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette arrested in climate protest
Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette arrested in climate protest – Nov 1, 2019

Off screen, Fonda has advocated for various causes and recently pushed for policies to curb climate change.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well,” Fonda said on Instagram. “Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2022 Reuters
